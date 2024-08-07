Workshop On POCSO Act And Sexual Harassment At Workplace Held In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 7: A two-day workshop on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, was organized by the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop aimed to provide training for Group A and B officers, police personnel, and Internal Complaint Committee members on these critical legal frameworks. The objective was to support the creation of a safe and respectful work environment, free from sexual harassment and child sexual abuse.

Participants gained valuable insights and knowledge on the provisions and implementation of the POCSO Act and the Sexual Harassment Act, enabling them to effectively address and prevent such incidents in their respective workplaces and jurisdictions.