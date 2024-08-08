137 FIRs Filed, 3 Arrested For Breaching SoO Agreement In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 8: Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh revealed that 137 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed and three individuals arrested for violating the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement since March 1 this year. Responding to a question from Congress MLA K. Ranjit Singh, the Chief Minister clarified that the SoO agreement expired on February 29, 2024, and no extension has been officially issued by the Centre.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government cannot unilaterally withdraw the tripartite agreement, which remains effective in the region despite efforts to withdraw it. The SoO agreement is a ceasefire pact between the government and certain militant groups in Manipur.