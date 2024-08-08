412 FIRs Filed For Poppy Cultivation From 2017-2024; 69 Arrested And 6788 Acres Destroyed, Says Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 8: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh revealed that between 2017 and 2024, a total of 412 FIRs were registered for illegal poppy cultivation in the State Assembly today.

Responding to an inquiry from Congress MLA Th. Lokeshwar, Singh, the Chief Minister, who oversees the Home Department, detailed the law enforcement efforts in combating this issue. Since 2017, authorities have arrested 69 individuals involved in poppy cultivation and 16 village chiefs.

Additionally, approximately 16,788 acres of land used for poppy farming have been destroyed in these efforts, the CM said.