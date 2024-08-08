Arunachal Pradesh’s Gemin Darin Wins Rubaru Mr. India Global 2024

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 8: In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Gemin Darin was crowned Rubaru Mr. India Global 2024 on Wednesday at the Bogmallo Beach Resort in Goa. Darin, who was the 1st Runner-Up at Mr. Arunachal, will now represent India in the international pageant.

The Rubaru Mr. India organization has a rich history of producing international winners, including Mohit Singh, Dr. Pankaj Ahlawat, Ashwani Neeraj, Neil Aryan Thakur, and Jason Dylan Bretfelean.

Darin’s win marks a significant achievement for the state of Arunachal Pradesh and India as a whole. The Rubaru Mr. India pageant is India’s oldest and largest national male competition, focusing on social causes and creating awareness on sensitive issues.

With this win, Darin joins the ranks of previous winners who have made India proud on the international stage.