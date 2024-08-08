Assam: Dibrugarh University To Digitize Rare Assamese Manuscripts

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 8: In a landmark initiative, Dibrugarh University has joined forces with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) to digitize and preserve over 1,000 rare Assamese manuscripts, making them accessible to a global audience and safeguarding Assam’s rich literary and cultural heritage.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to provide unprecedented access to rare Sanchi Paat manuscripts, written in old Assamese, Sanskrit, Tai, and Bengali, covering subjects such as Vaishnavism, Buddhism, and ancient customs of Assam.

The digitized versions of these invaluable texts will be publicly available, opening up new avenues for academic and research opportunities worldwide. Mrinal Talukdar of NTF hailed the project as a pivotal step in making Assamese manuscripts accessible and preserving them for future generations. Dibrugarh University Registrar Dr. Parmanand Sonowal expressed hope that this initiative will inspire more efforts to protect the region’s cultural legacy.