Assam Launches ‘Nijut Moina Scheme’ To Combat Child Marriage Through Education

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 8: In a bid to combat child marriage and empower girls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched the ‘Nijut Moina Scheme’, a Rs 1,500 crore initiative aimed at providing enhanced education opportunities for girls.

The scheme targets girl students from higher secondary to post-graduate levels in government and aided institutions, offering monthly financial assistance to increase school retention and delay marriages.

By doing so, the state government hopes to reduce teenage motherhood, ensure educational continuity, and promote a decline in child marriage rates in the state.