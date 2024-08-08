Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Extends Greetings On Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2024

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 8: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has extended his warmest greetings to the people of Sikkim, particularly the Lepcha community, on the occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2024.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the festival, which celebrates the profound connection between nature and Sikkimese culture, and emphasizes the importance of nature conservation.

He emphasized that Tendong Lho Rum Faat is a celebration for all Sikkimese people, and an occasion to pay respects to the almighty and the holy Tendong Hill.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News