Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Extends Greetings On Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2024

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 8: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has extended his warmest greetings to the people of Sikkim, particularly the Lepcha community, on the occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat 2024.

In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the festival, which celebrates the profound connection between nature and Sikkimese culture, and emphasizes the importance of nature conservation.

He emphasized that Tendong Lho Rum Faat is a celebration for all Sikkimese people, and an occasion to pay respects to the almighty and the holy Tendong Hill.