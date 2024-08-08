Doyang River On Brink Of Overflow: Authorities Sound Alert, Warn Public Of Controlled Water Release

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 8: In a bid to mitigate the risk of flooding, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman DDMA, Wokha, Vineet Kumar, has issued a public advisory warning of a controlled water release from the Doyang Dam. The move comes as incessant rainfall in the catchment area has led to a significant rise in the water level at the Doyang Reservoir, which is projected to reach its full capacity soon.

As a precautionary measure, the radial gates of the dam will be opened to release excess water in a controlled manner. The public has been cautioned to stay away from the downstream area of the Doyang River and the Foothill area, and avoid activities such as bathing, swimming, fishing, and camping on the riverside.

The controlled water release is aimed at preventing a potential flood situation, and residents have been urged to exercise caution and follow the instructions to ensure their safety.