Government Takes Action Against Doctored Audio Clip Of Manipur CM Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 8: The Manipur government has condemned the circulation of a fake audio clip purporting to be Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s voice on social media, aimed at disrupting the ongoing peace process in the state. The government has launched a police investigation to uncover the source of the doctored clip and take legal action against those responsible.

In a statement, the government described the clip as a “malicious attempt” to incite communal violence and derail the peace process. Social media analysis suggests a coordinated campaign is underway, with multiple accounts sharing the clip with similar captions.

The government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing unverified information, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and harmony among communities. Legal action will be taken against individuals and organizations involved in this conspiracy.