Independence Day Celebrations: Tripura Gears Up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign From August 9 to 15

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 08, 2024: Tripura is set to once again participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of this year’s Independence Day celebrations. Secretary of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs Dr. Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty announced the detailed schedule and activities at a press conference held on Thursday afternoon in the Press Conference Hall of the Secretariat.

Dr. Chakraborty emphasized the significance of the campaign, which was initiated nationwide in 2022 to encourage citizens to display the national flag at their homes during Independence Day. “The Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is not just a campaign; it’s a movement to reignite the spirit of patriotism among citizens,” he stated. The campaign will run from August 9 to August 15, with a variety of programs organized across the state to promote active participation.

According to Dr. Chakraborty, the campaign will feature a series of activities designed to engage people from all walks of life. The events will kick off with the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on August 9, which will be held in all districts under the district administration’s initiative. This will be followed by the ‘Tiranga Rally’ on August 12-13, organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports. Additionally, ‘Tiranga Runs and Marathons’ will commence from August 9, aiming to combine fitness with patriotism.

On August 15, a ‘State-level Tiranga Concert’ will take place at the Agartala Town Hall, featuring cultural performances that celebrate the nation’s diversity. Other notable events include Tiranga Canvas’ (August 9-13), where citizens will sign their messages on large canvases, and ‘Tiranga Tribute’ (August 9-13), a series of events paying homage to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

The campaign aims to reach every corner of the state, with various initiatives designed to maximize public engagement. “We have taken several steps to ensure the public is aware of the campaign and its significance,” Dr. Chakraborty said. This includes the installation of selfie points at prominent locations like Amrita Sarovar and Shilaphalkam from August 13-15, where citizens can take selfies with the national flag and upload them to the official website, harghartiranga.com.

The campaign will also extend to educational institutions, clubs, NGOs, and civil society organizations, ensuring widespread participation. Dr. Chakraborty highlighted that national flags will be made available for purchase through fair price shops, facilitated by the Tripura Handicraft and Handicraft Development Corporation Limited, the Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission, and the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission.

In preparation for the campaign, a high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha on August 1. The meeting saw the formulation of various strategies to ensure the campaign’s success. “We are leaving no stone unturned to make this year’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a grand success,” Dr. Chakraborty assured.

He expressed confidence that with the collective effort of the state’s citizens, the campaign will achieve its goal of fostering a deep sense of national pride and respect for the country’s freedom fighters. The press conference also saw the presence of Acting Director of Information and Culture Department, Mr. Tapan Kumar Das, who reiterated the administration’s commitment to the campaign.

As the state gears up for the Independence Day celebrations, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign promises to be a fitting tribute to the nation’s heritage and the sacrifices of its freedom fighters.