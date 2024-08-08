Joint Inspection Cracks Down On Substandard Businesses In Namchi Bazaar

NET Web Desk

Namchi, August 8: A comprehensive joint inspection of pharmacies, hotels, and fast-food establishments was conducted in Namchi Bazaar on August 7, led by Dr. SN Adhikari, Chief Medical Officer cum District Officer of Namchi, and Mr. Saran Kalikotey, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Namchi.

The inspection, carried out in collaboration with various officials, aimed to assess cleanliness, hygiene standards, and compliance with good manufacturing practices.

Seven pharmacies, five retail meat shops, and several fast-food businesses were inspected, resulting in key directives being issued, including the disposal of expired medicines and maintenance of CCTV data backups.

Three fast-food outlets were found non-compliant with Food Safety and Standards Act guidelines and were given seven days to rectify the discrepancies.

The joint inspection ensures strict adherence to health and safety standards in Namchi Bazaar.