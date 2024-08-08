Justice AK Singh Emphasizes on Importance of Legal Education in Shaping Country’s Future at NLU, Tripura’s Orientation Programme

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 08, 2024: National Law University, Tripura (NLU Tripura), one of the premier institutions for legal education in the region, proudly inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for its second batch of students on Monday last. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura and Chancellor of NLU Tripura, as the Chief Guest. Justice Subhasis Talpatra, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa and Learned Advocate General Siddharth Shankar Dey were other guests of the orientation programme.

The orientation programme is designed to introduce new students to the academic culture, values, and traditions of NLU Tripura, ensuring a smooth transition into their legal studies. It aims to familiarize the students with the curriculum, examination, campus facilities, and the various co-curricular and extracurricular opportunities available to them throughout their legal education journey.

In his inaugural address, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh emphasized the importance of legal education in shaping the future of the judiciary and the country. He encouraged the students to strive for excellence and integrity in their studies and professional life. Justice Talpatra highlighted the critical role that law students play in upholding the principles of justice and democracy. Learned Advocate General blessed the students with his wisdom and promised to parents that their children are in safe hands of NLUT family.

While welcoming all the guests and new cohort, the founding Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Pratap Singh highlighted that NLU Tripura is committed to provide quality legal education and will quickly become a leading institution in the field of law. With a focus on research, innovation, and excellence in teaching, NLU Tripura is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals.

The orientation includes various interactive sessions that cover academic expectations, career opportunities in law, managing stress, prohibition of ragging and sexual harassment and an overview of the university activities. Registrar General, High Court of Tripura, Director, Tripura Judicial Academy and faculty members were part of the event. Registrar, NLUT Prof. Nachiketa Mittal delivered vote of thanks.