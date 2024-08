NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 8: Noney District is experiencing severe disruptions to daily life due to continuous heavy rains over recent days. Fresh landslides and mudslides have occurred in various areas, exacerbating the situation.

A significant landslide late last night between Tupul and Namduanjang village along NH-37 (Imphal – Jiribam Road) has blocked vehicular movement. Reports indicate that landslides have also affected other locations in the district.