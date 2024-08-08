Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Media Houses To Suspend Operations In Protest Against Arson At Kangpokpi

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 8: In a strong response to the recent arson attack on newsprint materials in Kangpokpi district, all media houses in Manipur, including both print and television, will cease operations tomorrow. The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editor’s Guild Manipur (EGM) have condemned the incident, which involved the burning of critical newsprint and media materials.

A sit-in protest is scheduled to take place at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal at 10 a.m. tomorrow. The protest aims to highlight the severity of the attack and demand justice.

During today’s assembly session, Independent MLA Nishikant Sapam brought attention to the devastating blaze, which has led to significant damage to printing paper and other media resources. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News