Manipur: Media Houses To Suspend Operations In Protest Against Arson At Kangpokpi

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 8: In a strong response to the recent arson attack on newsprint materials in Kangpokpi district, all media houses in Manipur, including both print and television, will cease operations tomorrow. The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Editor’s Guild Manipur (EGM) have condemned the incident, which involved the burning of critical newsprint and media materials.

A sit-in protest is scheduled to take place at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal at 10 a.m. tomorrow. The protest aims to highlight the severity of the attack and demand justice.

During today’s assembly session, Independent MLA Nishikant Sapam brought attention to the devastating blaze, which has led to significant damage to printing paper and other media resources. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.