Mizoram, Assam To Hold Border Talks On Aug 9

Aizawl, Aug 8: In a significant development, Mizoram and Assam will hold ministerial-level talks to resolve a long-standing border dispute between the two northeastern states on Friday (August 9), an official of Mizoram home department said today.

The delegations of both states would meet at the State Guest House in Aizawl at 4 pm, the official said.

The Mizoram delegation would be headed by Home Minister K Sapdanga, while the Assam team would be led by its Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, who will be accompanied by home department officials from the state.

The Assam delegation will arrive in Aizawl on Friday afternoon.

Both the delegations will also jointly address a press conference at 6 pm, according to the official.

This will be the first border talks between Mizoram and Assam after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma came to power in December last year

