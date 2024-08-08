Nagaland: Longleng Town Council Promotes Cleanliness And Sanitation Awareness

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 8: As part of the nationwide “Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao” initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the Longleng Town Council organized an awareness program on cleanliness and sanitation practices at Government Middle School, Leinak, Longleng.

Isaac P, Management of Information System Assistant, Longleng Town Council, educated students and faculty on tackling cleanliness and disease-related challenges. The program emphasized the importance of adopting the 3 Rs – Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle – and encouraged innovative approaches to convert waste into wealth.