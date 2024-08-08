Nagaland Police Cracks Down On Alcohol Consumption In Uniform

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 8: Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma has issued a stern warning to police personnel against consuming alcohol while in uniform or in public, stating that any officer found inebriated under such circumstances will face severe disciplinary action, including suspension from service.

The DGP’s circular emphasized that such behavior constitutes misconduct and severely damages the reputation of the police department. It also warned that disciplinary action will negatively impact annual increments, promotions, and career progression.

This is not the first time the DGP has addressed the issue. In September 2023, he issued a final warning to police personnel on drug abuse, trafficking, and alcoholism, stating that those found guilty would be shown “no mercy” and penalized with forced premature retirement without benefits.

Since then, 43 police personnel have been placed under suspension or penalized, including compulsory retirement for one, dismissal from service for seven, and stoppage of yearly increments for nine.

The DGP’s crackdown on misconduct aims to maintain discipline and integrity within the police department.