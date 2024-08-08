Railway Ministry To Install Kavach 4.0 On 10,000 Locomotives To Enhance Safety

NET Web Desk

The Centre has given its approval for the installation of Kavach 4.0, an advanced safety system, on 10,000 locomotives to prevent accidents and enhance safety in rail travel.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Ministry aims to complete the installation process within the next two years.

Kavach 4.0 can automatically control train speeds and apply brakes if necessary to prevent accidents.

Currently, Kavach is deployed on 1,465 km of rail routes and 144 locomotives on South Central Railway.

The installation of Kavach 4.0 is expected to significantly enhance safety in rail travel and reduce the risk of accidents.