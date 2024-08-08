Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim: Ex-gratia Cheques Disbursed To Families Affected By Torrential Rainfall In Gaikhana Ward

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, August 8: A team led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kabi Sub-Division visited Gaikhana ward under Kabi-Rongpa Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) to distribute ex-gratia cheques to families affected by recent torrential rainfall.

The visit was lso attended by Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly (HMLA) of Kabi-Lungtsok constituency, T. T. Bhutia, who is also the Advisor for Health & Family Welfare Department and Culture, along with his team.

The ex-gratia cheques were handed over to the affected families by HMLA T. T. Bhutia, providing much-needed relief and support.

