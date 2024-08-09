Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Youth Arrested For Facebook Post Supporting Bangladesh Unrest

NET Web Desk

Hailakandi, August 12: A youth from Hailakandi district, Rezuwan Ulla Mazarbhuiya, was arrested on Thursday night for a social media post claiming that India would soon face a situation similar to the unrest in Bangladesh.

Mazarbhuiya’s Facebook post in Bengali read: “After Bangladesh, now it’s time for India. Bangladesh’s impact will soon be witnessed in Assam.” He also mentioned links to terror outfit Al-Qaeda in subsequent comments.

Hailakandi Police took Mazarbhuiya into custody from his residence and questioned him about his social media posts and alleged links with the banned militant organization. A senior police official said, “We are investigating all aspects of the case. Further investigation is underway.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over the unrest in Bangladesh, stating that it could impact the northeast region. He said, “We have seen in the past that Bangladesh acted as a safe haven for many terror outfits operative in Assam and other states of the northeast.”

The Chief Minister assured that the Indian government would take proactive steps to ensure security in the northeastern region by engaging in dialogue with the new interim government in Bangladesh.

