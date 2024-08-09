Former Assam BJP MLA Ashok Sarma Joins Congress

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12: In a significant political development, former Assam BJP MLA Ashok Sarma joined the Congress party on Friday, a week after resigning from the BJP.

Sarma, who was elected as an MLA in 2016, expressed displeasure over the functioning of the BJP leadership in the state, alleging he was insulted by certain leaders. He also criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming he has done immense damage to the BJP.

Sarma joined the Congress party in Nalbari District in the presence of state President Bhupen Borah, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi. Borah welcomed Sarma, stating that many old BJP leaders were insulted under the current leadership and that the Congress party would give them due respect.