‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha & Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Encourage Public Participation from August 13 to 15

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 8, 2024: The “Har Ghar Tiranga” program, aimed at fostering patriotism and national pride, is set to be celebrated across the state of Tripura from August 13 to August 15. In a fervent call to action, Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha on Friday urged citizens to actively participate in this initiative by hoisting the national flag at their homes.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1821791603406909802

The program, initiated in 2022 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, seeks to invigorate a sense of patriotism among the people. As part of the state government’s annual efforts, this year’s celebration will witness the tricolor fluttering atop every household from the 13th to the 15th of August.

In a social media announcement today, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury emphasized the significance of the program. “To instill a renewed spirit of patriotism,” he stated, “the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be observed. We encourage voluntary participation, with citizens hoisting the national flag not only at their homes but also at government and private institutions.”

As the program gains momentum, a rally has been organized today, spanning various routes in the West Tripura district. District Governor Dr. Vishal Kumar expressed his support, emphasizing the need to honor the tricolor. “By respecting our national flag,” he said, “we contribute to the success of this noble initiative.”

Tripura’s citizens are urged to actively participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” program, ensuring that every home becomes a beacon of patriotism during these auspicious days.