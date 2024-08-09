IMD Predicts Widespread Rainfall Across India For Next 7 Days

NET Web Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for India, predicting widespread to very heavy rainfall across the country over the next seven days.

According to the IMD, the Northeast and Western Himalayan regions will experience extensive rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week, while Eastern India will see similar conditions for the next 3-4 days. In contrast, Peninsular India is likely to have subdued rainfall activity.

The regions that will be affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall until August 14 include: Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Konkan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad

Residents in these regions are advised to take necessary precautions and stay alert for any weather-related updates.