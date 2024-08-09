Manipur: Four killed In fresh Gunfight Between Kuki groups In Tengnoupal district

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 9: A fresh gunfight erupted between armed members of two Kuki groups in Molnom village on Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, according to sources. The violence began around 9 am and involved the insurgent group United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and Kuki village volunteers at two locations—Molnoi Pallel and Molnom of Tengnoupal district.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh confirmed the incident but refrained from disclosing casualty details, informing the State Assembly that security forces had been deployed to manage the situation. The Chief Minister noted that the gunmen involved were from the same community.

During the clash, Kuki village volunteers reportedly set fire to the residence of UKLF chief SS Hoakip in Molnoi village. The underlying cause of the conflict remains unclear.

This incident follows an attack on Thursday when unidentified armed men fired on laborers assembling a pre-fabricated house near Torbung in Bishnupur district. Security forces responded, but no casualties were reported from that attack.

