Meghalaya Beauty Queens Set To Shine At Miss Grand India 2024

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 9: Shillong, August 9, 2024: In a bid to bring laurels to the state, two of Meghalaya’s most talented beauty queens, Irene Dkhar and Dr. Tanvi Marak, are all set to compete in the prestigious Miss Grand India 2024 pageant, scheduled to take place on August 11 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

With their impressive track records, Dkhar, a former Miss Northeast and Miss Meghalaya, and Dr. Marak, a former Miss Meghalaya and Miss Sunsilk Northeast, are confident of making a mark at the national level. The duo has been extended support by local organizations, including the Meghalaya Youth Tourism Development Society and Miss Meghalaya Organisation.

The Miss Grand India pageant, organized by Glamanand Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., is one of the most coveted beauty contests in the country, with the winner earning the right to represent India on the international stage.