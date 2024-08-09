Meghalaya Board To Offer Second Exam Within Two Months For Failed Students Starting 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 9: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to conduct a second examination for failed students within two month’s time starting from 2025.

The objective is to allow unsuccessful students to reappear for the board exam within one-two months’ time after they failed the examination.

This major decision of the Education department by amending the Meghalaya Board of School Education Regulation for Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2011 was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma here today.

“With this decision, MBOSE will be having two board examinations in a year starting from next academic year 2025 onwards,” Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said while addressing the media after the meeting.

“The first board examination will be held in the month of February or early of March and the second examination is for those who failed in all subjects or one or two-three subjects. They will be allowed to reappear for the board exam within one-two months’ time meaning by the month of May,” he said.

He said that the government’s decision is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

“This has been done to support the students because now supplementary examinations used to be held after a gap of one year but now the supplementary examination will be held within the same academic year to save the one year lost to the class X students,” the minister added.

