Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Cabinet Approves Key Amendment Bills And Greenfield Airport Construction

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 9: In a significant move, the Mizoram cabinet, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has approved a slew of key measures aimed at strengthening the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, enhancing higher education, and improving infrastructure.

The cabinet has cleared the Mizoram Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to bolster the Lokayukta, established in 2018. The amendment bill is expected to be tabled in the state assembly during a special two-day session on August 20 and 21.

In a major infrastructure boost, the cabinet has also given the nod for the construction of a greenfield airport in the southern part of the state, in addition to the existing airport in Lengpui.

Other key approvals include the Mizoram State Higher Education Council Rules, 2024, the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the draft of the Mizoram Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News