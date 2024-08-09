Mizoram Cabinet Approves Key Amendment Bills And Greenfield Airport Construction

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Aug 9: In a significant move, the Mizoram cabinet, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has approved a slew of key measures aimed at strengthening the state’s anti-corruption watchdog, enhancing higher education, and improving infrastructure.

The cabinet has cleared the Mizoram Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to bolster the Lokayukta, established in 2018. The amendment bill is expected to be tabled in the state assembly during a special two-day session on August 20 and 21.

In a major infrastructure boost, the cabinet has also given the nod for the construction of a greenfield airport in the southern part of the state, in addition to the existing airport in Lengpui.

Other key approvals include the Mizoram State Higher Education Council Rules, 2024, the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the draft of the Mizoram Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) (Amendment) Rules, 2024.