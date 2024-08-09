Nagaland Governor Confers Rajya Puraskar On Scouts And Guides

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Aug 9: Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, today conferred the prestigious Rajya Puraskar award on 35 deserving Scouts, Guides, Rovers, and Rangers from Dimapur, Kohima, and Wokha. The Rajya Puraskar, also known as the Governor’s award, is the highest honor a Scout or Guide can achieve at the state level.

In addition, 50 Scouts and Guides from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, and Wokha received the Tritiya Sopan award, the highest rank achievable at the district level.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ganesan emphasized the purpose of the Bharat Scouts & Guides movement, which is to empower young people to reach their full potential as individuals and responsible citizens. He encouraged the awardees to continue serving society and upholding the values of the scouting movement.