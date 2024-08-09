New Mobile App And Handbook Launched To Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 10: Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization, has launched a mobile application and a handbook to help mitigate the ongoing Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC) in Assam and the rest of the region.

The mobile application, called ‘HaatiApp’ (ElephantApp), will serve as an early warning system to alert villagers about the presence of wild elephants near human settlements, helping them avoid negative interactions.

The app will also contain an ex-gratia application form for victims of HEC to claim compensation for damages caused by wild elephants. Aaranyak will submit the filled-up forms to the respective Forest Divisions on behalf of the victims.

Aaranyak has also compiled a handbook in Assamese on solar-powered fences, an effective tool for mitigating HEC. The handbook provides detailed information on solar fences, their utility, installation, management, and maintenance.

The initiative is supported by SBI Foundation, British Asian Trust, and Darwin Initiative. Both the HaatiApp and Solar Fence manual were launched ceremonially on August 10 in Guwahati.