Tripura: Head-On Collision of 2 Buses Injures 26, Two in Critical Condition

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 09, 2024: A devastating head-on collision between two buses on the Tripura’s Amarpur-Udaipur road in the Gandhari area has resulted in injuries to approximately 26 passengers with two in critical condition. The accident took place due to reckless driving, according to initial reports.

The buses bearing registration numbers TR01C1318 and TR031410 collided on Friday leading to a chaotic scene. The Amarpur sub-divisional hospital was the first point of contact for the injured. Firefighters and emergency services arrived promptly transported the wounded to the hospital for initial treatment.

“Upon examination, it was evident that Nazir Hussain, 10, and Manik Kana Tripura, 36, were in critical condition,” said Dr. Ayesha Sharma, a physician at Amarpur sub-divisional hospital. “We made arrangements to transfer them to Udaipur District Hospital for further treatment.”

However, due to a severe traffic jam caused by the accident, the ambulance transporting the critically injured could not reach the district hospital. Consequently, Hussain and Tripura were redirected back to Amarpur Divisional Hospital for continued care.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his relief and support: “I am relieved to hear that all passengers are safe after the Udaipur-Amarpur road bus accident. Arrangements for support have been made with the local administration. Minor injuries have been treated, and we are wishing a speedy recovery to those affected.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate the accident and its causes, with a focus on preventing similar incidents in the future.