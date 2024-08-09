Tripura Minister Tinku Roy Presents Cheque of Rs 25k for Achieving Remarkable Feat at Everest Base Camp

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 09, 2024: Tripura’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy expressed his excitement as he felicitated Bapi Debnath, the talented cyclist from Tripura. Bapi’s remarkable achievement of cycling from Kolkata to the base camp of Mount Everest has captured the nation’s attention. His determination and love for adventure serve as an inspiration to all.

In recognition of Bapi’s outstanding feat, Minister Roy presented him with a small cheque of Rs. 25,000, following the instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The entire state takes pride in Bapi’s accomplishment, as he puts Tripura on the global map.

Bapi Debnath, also known as Neel, has been residing in Kolkata for the past few years and is associated with the theatre group “A Bong Positive.” On Sunday, July 14, he achieved a world record by reaching Everest base camp from Kolkata on a bicycle. Bapi’s journey began on May 21, riding a single-gear cycle through Benaras, Ayodhya, Sonauli Border, Kathmandu, and Namche Bazar. At 10:55 am IST, he stood at the base camp, becoming the first Bengali cyclist, the third Indian, and the eighth person globally to accomplish this remarkable feat.

In a heartfelt video message from the base camp, Bapi shared his gratitude and dedication: “I never expected to create a world record. This achievement is for my homelands, Tripura and Kolkata, and for all Bengalis worldwide.” His extraordinary journey exemplifies courage, resilience, and the spirit of adventure.