Arunachal Pradesh: ICAR Organizes Maize Sheller Demonstration And Distribution Programme In Tawang

NET Web Desk

Tawang, Aug 10: The ICAR-Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan, Almora, in collaboration with KVK Tawang, organized a Maize Sheller Demonstration and Distribution Programme and Farmer-Scientist Interaction at KVK, Tawang on Saturday. The event aimed to promote efficient maize shelling and enhance productivity among local farmers.

Sixteen farmers from nearby villages attended the programme, which featured demonstrations of the VL Maize Sheller, a low-cost, lightweight machine designed for small and hill farmers. The device reduces labor and time involved in maize shelling, posing minimal health hazards.

Scientists from ICAR-VPKAS and KVK Tawang emphasized the importance of maize in the local food basket and highlighted the benefits of adopting high-yielding quality protein maize hybrids and the VL Maize Sheller. Six VL Maize Shellers were distributed to farmers for community use, promoting efficient and profitable agriculture practices in the district.