Arunachal Pradesh: Rare White-Bellied Heron Breeding Recorded In India’s Namdapha National Park

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 10: A team of researchers from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology & Environment (ATREE) has spotted the critically endangered White-Bellied Heron breeding in Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh. This is the first recorded instance of successful breeding of the species in India.

The White-Bellied Heron, standing at approximately 127 cms tall with a distinctive large blackish bill, is one of the rarest birds in the world. With a global population of just a few dozen individuals, the species is listed as Critically Endangered.

The sighting of two nestlings covered in pin feathers on May 10 this year has raised hopes for the conservation of this elusive bird. Researchers observed two juveniles with developed feathers on their neck and belly, marking a significant milestone in the species’ survival.

The discovery underscores the need for urgent conservation efforts to protect the White-Bellied Heron and its habitat. Intensive surveys are necessary to identify further nests and ensure the birds remain undisturbed during the nesting season.

Namdapha National Park has emerged as a crucial habitat for the species, with the highest population of White-Bellied Herons in India. The park’s protection is vital for the long-term survival of this critically endangered species.