IG of BSF Tripura Reviews Operational Preparedness in North & Unakoti Districts Amid Unrest in Bangladesh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 10, 2024: In a strategic move to strengthen security along the India-Bangladesh border, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, IPS, embarked on a two-day visit to the sensitive border areas of North and Unakoti districts on August 9 and 10. The visit comes against the backdrop of increasing unrest in Bangladesh, necessitating heightened vigilance and operational preparedness.

IG Patel arrived at Bagbasa helipad aboard a BSF helicopter, where he was warmly received by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) BSF Panisagar, along with other senior officers. The visit included inspections of several key Border Outposts (BOPs) in the Unakoti and North districts, where the IG interacted with Unit Commandants, Company Commanders, and frontline troops. His primary focus was on assessing the operational readiness of the forces, especially in light of recent disturbances in the neighboring country.

During his interactions, IG Patel lauded the BSF officers and jawans for their unwavering commitment to preventing transborder crimes, including smuggling and illegal immigration. He emphasized the critical role that BSF plays in maintaining the sanctity of the nation’s borders, particularly in regions where cross-border threats are prevalent.

A significant part of the IG’s visit involved a thorough review of the recently established Command and Control Centre (C3), a state-of-the-art facility equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras. These advanced surveillance systems have been installed along the border to enhance the BSF’s capability to monitor and dominate the area, thereby thwarting any potential infiltration or illegal activities.

The IG also visited riverine gaps along the border, where he was briefed by field commanders on the measures being implemented to secure these vulnerable points. Acknowledging the challenges posed by the terrain, IG Patel stressed the importance of using non-lethal weapons to combat transborder smuggling, while also sensitizing the troops to the current geopolitical situation.

In a key meeting with the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Unakoti at the DM’s office, the IG was updated on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and the collaborative security measures being undertaken by the BSF and local civil administration. The discussions highlighted the joint efforts to ensure that the unrest in Bangladesh does not spill over into Indian territory.

During his overnight stay at one of the BOPs, IG Patel conducted a night-time operational review, ensuring that the troops were maintaining high levels of vigilance. The visit underscored the BSF’s commitment to securing the nation’s borders, with the Tripura Frontier’s leadership and personnel remaining on high alert to counter any threats.

The two-day visit by IG Patel reaffirms the BSF’s readiness to face any challenges arising from the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, with the security forces fully prepared to protect the integrity of India’s borders.