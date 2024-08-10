KaIFF celebrates ‘Alternate Voices’; Premiers Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam’s Film

NET Web Desk

Kadamakudy, a scenic island suburb of Kochi, welcomed film makers and cinema enthusiasts for the Kadamakudy International Film Festival (KaIFF) from August 9-11, 2024.

The festival began with an inauguration featuring MP Bimol Akoijam from Manipur, along with other dignitaries including MP Hibi Eden, MLA K N Unnikrishnan, and Gram Panchayat President Mary Vincent.

The inaugural ceremony highlighted the premiere of “Kumhei Punshi Wari,” a Manipuri film by MP Dr. Bimol Akoijam, exploring the intersection of cinema and socio-political realities.

The festival, themed ‘Alternate Voices,’ aimed to spotlight unconventional narratives and perspectives, setting a high bar for future events. The organizers announced plans to develop a local theater and expand the festival’s impact.