Kuki Students’ Organisation Protests Against Withdrawal Of Assam Rifles From Manipur Buffer Zones

NET Web Desk

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) led a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the Central government reconsider its decision to withdraw the 9th and 22nd Battalions of the Assam Rifles from Manipur’s buffer zones.

The KSO expressed concerns that substituting Assam Rifles with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in these sensitive regions could have negative impacts, potentially reversing peace efforts and inciting fresh violence.

The buffer zones, established by the Ministry of Home Affairs in May 2023, have been maintained by the Assam Rifles to separate the conflicting Meitei and Kuki communities and curb further violence in the state.

The KSO highlighted the Assam Rifles’ critical role in stabilizing the situation, their long-term presence in the northeast, and their deep understanding of the local terrain and socio-political intricacies, as well as the trust they have garnered from local communities.

The protesters urged the government to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.