Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Kuki Students’ Organisation Protests Against Withdrawal Of Assam Rifles From Manipur Buffer Zones

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) led a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the Central government reconsider its decision to withdraw the 9th and 22nd Battalions of the Assam Rifles from Manipur’s buffer zones.

The KSO expressed concerns that substituting Assam Rifles with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in these sensitive regions could have negative impacts, potentially reversing peace efforts and inciting fresh violence.

The buffer zones, established by the Ministry of Home Affairs in May 2023, have been maintained by the Assam Rifles to separate the conflicting Meitei and Kuki communities and curb further violence in the state.

The KSO highlighted the Assam Rifles’ critical role in stabilizing the situation, their long-term presence in the northeast, and their deep understanding of the local terrain and socio-political intricacies, as well as the trust they have garnered from local communities.

The protesters urged the government to reconsider its decision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News