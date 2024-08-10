Nagaland MP Appeals For Resolution On Frontier Nagaland Territory

NET Web Desk

Nagaland’s Lone Lok Sabha MP, S Supongmeren Jamir, urged the central government to urgently address the long-standing demand of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) for the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).

Jamir raised the matter during a discussion on urgent public importance in the Lok Sabha, cautioning that delays in fulfilling promises would lead to social disharmony among Naga communities.

Jamir also sought an update on the status of the tripartite Memorandum of Settlement signed on December 6, 2022, and the draft Working Paper between the central government, state government, and ENPO.

The NPCC informed that the Lok Sabha Speaker disallowed two unstarred questions submitted by Jamir related to agreements between the government and Naga political groups, citing secrecy and contravention of Lok Sabha rules.

However, the Speaker allowed the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue to be raised in the Lok Sabha for discussion, following subsequent requests by Jamir.