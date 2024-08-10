PM Modi’s Visit To Wayanad Sparks Calls For Manipur Trip

NET Web Desk

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Wayanad, Kerala, to address the aftermath of devastating landslides, the Congress party has urged him to also visit Manipur, which has been grappling with severe unrest for over 15 months.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to Wayanad but emphasized that Manipur’s prolonged crisis warrants equal attention. Ramesh criticized the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur despite repeated requests, saying the state’s suffering should not be ignored.

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote: “It is good that the Prime Minister is in Wayanad today, acknowledging the tragic situation there. After this, he is scheduled to visit Ukraine to address the war. We hope he will also find the time and inclination to visit Manipur, which has been in profound pain, anguish, and agony for over 15 months.”

