Sikkim’s Bhavika Pradhan Wins Two Silver Medals At 56th Asian Bodybuilding Championship

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Aug 10: In a remarkable achievement, Sikkim’s Bhavika Pradhan has clinched two silver medals at the 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2024, held in Batam City, Indonesia. Representing India, Bhavika showcased her exceptional physique and strength, securing silver medals in two categories.

Bhavika’s success is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and mental discipline, bringing pride to the state of Sikkim. Her achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, demonstrating the rewards of relentless pursuit of excellence in bodybuilding.

The 56th Asian Bodybuilding Championship witnessed top athletes from across Asia, making Bhavika’s accomplishment all the more remarkable. Her medals are a shining example of Sikkim’s sporting talent, putting the state on the map of Asian bodybuilding.