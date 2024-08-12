Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Tawang

Tawang, August 14: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister today flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Tawang, marking the beginning of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “As we celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, let us remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the spirit of unity that binds us together.”

The CM commended the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tawang for organizing the event, which will see the Tiranga Yatra travel from Lemberdung to the War Memorial.

The CM urged the people to celebrate their rich heritage and the essence of being Bharatiya, promoting unity and patriotism among the citizens.

