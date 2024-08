NET Web Desk

Ruksin, August 12: A free screening camp was conducted at the First Referral Unit (FRU) Community Health Center (CHC) in Ruksin, where 40 adult women were screened for cervical cancer.

The camp was part of a Central Government-ICMR task force project aimed at studying the persistence of high-risk HPV infection and its correlation with specific epigenetic markers and HLA Class-II gene polymorphism in adult women from Northeast India.