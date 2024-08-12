Arunachal Pradesh: Tiranga Yatra Cycle Rally Flagged Off In Tawang

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Aug 12: A Tiranga Yatra cycle rally was flagged off from the DC office premises in Tawang this morning, marking a significant event in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The rally was jointly flagged off by Brigadier VS Rajput, Commander of Tawang Brigade, and Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang.

The participants included members of the Monduro Cycling Association and ITBP jawans, who cycled through a designated route covering iconic locations such as the Giant Buddha Statue, Tawang War Memorial, and Tawang Monastery.

In his address, Brigadier Rajput emphasized the importance of youth participation in nation-building and congratulated the participants for their involvement in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He reminded the gathering of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the need to safeguard India’s independence.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang administered the Har Ghar Tiranga pledge and felicitated the participants with certificates of participation. The rally culminated at the DC office, where it was flagged in by DC Tawang.

The event was attended by senior officers from the army, civil, and paramilitary forces, as well as the general public. The Tiranga Yatra cycle rally aimed to spread the message that Tawang is not only a district of Arunachal Pradesh but also the crown of Mother India.