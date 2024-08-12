Assam Police Recover Chinese Ammunition In Sonitpur District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 12: Assam Police have recovered a cache of ammunition of Chinese origin in Sonitpur district, Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced on Monday.

The recovery was made during a police operation in the early hours of Monday in Bilasiguri-Batasipur village under Dhekiajuli police station jurisdiction.

The seized items include five Chinese-origin hand grenades, five handmade grenades, a pistol, a revolver, and five detonators buried in the village.

The arms and ammunition are believed to have been hidden by the banned militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) during their active days.

The NDFB was formed to demand an independent Bodoland for the Bodo people. The group was involved in attacks on security personnel and non-Bodo citizens, particularly targeting Santhal, Munda, and Oraon adivasis and Bangladeshi migrants.

The NDFB dissolved itself and signed a peace pact with the government in 2020, bringing an end to its militant activities.