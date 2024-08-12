IIT Guwahati Retains 7 Position In The ‘Engineering’ Category Of NIRF Rankings 2024

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Aug 12: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has retained #7 position in the ‘Engineering’, #9 in the ‘Overall’ and gained #10 in the ‘Research’ category in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) 2024.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the 9th edition of NIRF Rankings results to-day (12th August 2024).

Announcing the NIRF 2024 Ranking Results, Dharmendra Pradhan, congratulated all participating insti-tutions for their efforts and achievements. He highlighted that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasizes the importance of accreditation and rankings for all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in India. This year, 6,517 unique HEIs participated in the rankings, with a total of 10,845 applications across various categories. The Union Minister also extended special congratulations to the IITs for achieving a 20% increase in gender parity in admissions. Additionally, for the first time in IIT history, the Government of India has prioritized students with a passion for sports, all without compromising on merit. This marks a significant step forward in creating a more inclusive and well-rounded academic community.

Congratulating the Institute on its performance, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Re-taining our position in the NIRF rankings is a significant achievement that highlights the unwavering ded-ication and relentless efforts of our entire IIT Guwahati community, including faculty, students, and staff. This consistency in our performance underscores our commitment to excellence in education, cutting-edge research, and impactful innovation.”

Further Prof. Jalihal said, “Our sustained ranking reflects the quality of our academic programs, the strength of our research output, and our continuous efforts to create an inclusive and supportive envi-ronment for all. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of knowledge, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and contributing solutions to the pressing challenges of our time. This recognition not only inspires us to uphold our standards but also motivates us to reach even greater heights in the years to come, further solidifying IIT Guwahati’s position as a leader in global aca-demia.”

On international recognition front, IIT Guwahati’s subjects in Data Science and Petroleum Engineering have been ranked among the top 100 globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Additionally, IIT Guwahati has achieved rank 87 in the SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024. Additionally, the Institute has gained rank 32 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and overall, 344 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

Launched in 2015, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings are published annually by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to assess the quality and performance of higher ed-ucational institutions across the country. The 9th edition of NIRF, released in 2024, evaluates institutions under 15 categories, based on parameters including Teaching, Learning, Resource Quality, Research, Pro-fessional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach, Inclusivity, and Peer Perception.