Manipur CM Launches Cleanliness Drive Ahead Of Patriots’ Day And Independence Day Celebrations

Imphal, August 12: Manipur Chief Minister launched a cleanliness drive at the Kangla Western Gate today, ahead of the forthcoming Patriots’ Day and Independence Day celebrations in the state.

Joining the event, the Chief Minister cleaned up the statue of Meidingu Narasingh, saying, “As we gear up to commemorate the noble deeds and supreme sacrifices of our martyred freedom fighters, let us also strive to keep our surroundings clean and beautiful.”

The cleanliness drive aims to promote community involvement and raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness and sanitation in the state.

