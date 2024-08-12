Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Leads ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Churachandpur

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 12: Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited Churachandpur as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2024 on Monday. Upon arrival, the Governor led a pledge ceremony and inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally. He also met with district-level officers at the DC office.

The Governor’s visit included a tour of relief camps managed by the KCC in Molnom, Tuibong Sub Division, where he engaged with several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and student leaders. A memorandum was submitted to him at the DC complex during this visit.

Further, Governor Acharya is scheduled to visit the Old DC complex relief camp in Lakoipat, Bishnupur district today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News