Manipur: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Leads ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Aug 12: Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited Churachandpur as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2024 on Monday. Upon arrival, the Governor led a pledge ceremony and inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally. He also met with district-level officers at the DC office.

The Governor’s visit included a tour of relief camps managed by the KCC in Molnom, Tuibong Sub Division, where he engaged with several Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and student leaders. A memorandum was submitted to him at the DC complex during this visit.

Further, Governor Acharya is scheduled to visit the Old DC complex relief camp in Lakoipat, Bishnupur district today.