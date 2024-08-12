Meghalaya Police Nab 5 Suspects In Dhankheti Petrol Bomb Attack

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Aug 12: In a swift operation, Meghalaya police arrested five individuals linked to a petrol bomb attack at Dhankheti, Shillong, on Sunday. The incident occurred around 4 am on August 11, when the accused allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the bust of JN Bawri.

Acting promptly, the Laitumkhrah Police apprehended the suspects by Sunday afternoon. According to a police statement, the group also engaged in stone-pelting and vandalized an ATM booth in the area.

A case has been registered against the five suspects at the Laitumkhrah police station. The incident is part of a troubling pattern of petrol bomb attacks that have plagued Meghalaya over the past few months.

The attacks are believed to be retaliatory actions linked to recent arrests made by the administration, including the arrest of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) members in May for their alleged involvement in the triple murder of non-tribal individuals., the police remain on high alert, ready to respond to any emerging situation.