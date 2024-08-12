Nagaland’s Hokato Hotozhe Sema Qualifies For Paris Paralympic Games 2024

NET Web Desk

Kohima, August 12: Hokato Hotozhe Sema, a renowned para-athlete from Nagaland, has qualified to participate in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, announced Abu Metha, Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India, on social media platform X.

Sema will represent India in the Shot Put event at the prestigious international sporting event, scheduled to take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Notably, Sema made history last year by becoming the first-ever Asian Games medalist from Nagaland, winning the Bronze medal in Shotput at the 4th Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

A Havildar with 9 Assam Regiment, Sema lost his leg to a landmine in 2002 during an operation at the Line of Control (LOC). Despite this setback, he has continued to excel in para-sports, inspiring countless others with his determination and resilience.

Metha encouraged Sema to aim for gold at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024, saying, “Make Nagaland shine and India proud!”