New Species Of Snake Discovered In Mizoram, Named “Smithophis Mizoramensis”

Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, August 12: In a groundbreaking discovery, Mizoram zoologists Professor Lalremsanga and Assistant Professor Dr. M.Vabeiryureilai, along with their colleagues from India and the Max Planck Institute in Germany, have identified a new species of snake in Mizoram.

The newly discovered species has been named “Smithophis mizoramensis” after the state where it was found, and also given a Mizo name “Tuithiangrul” or “Mizo Brook Snake”.

This discovery is a significant contribution to the field of herpetology, and highlights the rich biodiversity of Mizoram.

