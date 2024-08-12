Police Prevented 4 Migrants From Entering India Illegally Amid Unrest In Bangladesh: Assam CM Himanta Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 14: Four Bangladeshi citizens were intercepted by police while attempting to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

The individuals have been identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah.

According to CM Sarma, the police effectively intervened at the zero point and repelled the attempted entry, preventing unauthorized entry into India.

This incident comes after a similar incident on Sunday, where BSF troops and Meghalaya Police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint.